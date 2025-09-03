Indian boxers set for showdown with top international pugilists at World Boxing C'ship in Liverpool

New Delhi: Led by the likes of Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain and World Champions Nikhat Zareen, twenty Indian boxers will go head-to-head against some of the globe’s top pugilists in as many categories at the inaugural World Boxing Championships 2025, Liverpool, scheduled to take place from September 4 to 14 at the M&S Bank Arena.

This will be the inaugural edition of the championships organised by World Boxing, the newly formed global governing body for the sport.

The biennial Championships will bring together the finest amateur boxers from across the world, with India heading in top form after collecting 17 medals from the World Boxing Cups in Brazil and Kazakhstan earlier this year.

India enters the tournament with strong momentum, building on remarkable performances at recent international competitions. At the World Boxing Cup in Brazil, India’s contingent delivered six medals, with Hitesh bagging a gold and Abhinash Jamwal a silver, alongside four bronze medals.

This international success continued at the World Boxing Cup in Kazakhstan, where India’s consistency and depth both shone as the contingent picked up 11 more medals, including three golds. The country’s ability to compete successfully across all categories was also on display as Nupur Sheoran clinched gold in the heavyweight division.

“Our preparation in Sheffield has been nothing short of exceptional. This team is a powerful mix of seasoned campaigners who have stood on the podium before, and a new wave of incredibly talented young boxers who are ready to make their mark. The belief we have in this group is absolute, and we are fully prepared for every challenge the World Championships will throw at us,” Dharmendra Singh Yadav said, coach of the men’s team.

Dr. Chandralal, coach of the women’s team, added, “The dedication and hard work I've seen from this team are truly inspiring. We've done the work, we've laid the groundwork, and now we are ready to showcase the true fighting spirit of Indian women's boxing.”

The Indian squad for the World Boxing Championships is fortified by the presence of Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain (75 kg) and two-time World Champion Nikhat Zareen (51 kg), who bring a formidable blend of experience, technical mastery, and global exposure to the team, comprised of accomplished medal-winning athletes Hitesh (70 kg), Abhinash (65 kg), Nupur (80+ kg), Pooja Rani (80 kg), Minakshi (48 kg), Sakshi (54 kg), Jaismine (57 kg), Sanju (60 kg), Neeraj Phogat (65 kg), and T. Sanamacha Chanu (70 kg).

The squad is further reinforced by emerging male talents Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (50 kg), Pawan Bartwal (55 kg), Sachin (60 kg), Sumit (75 kg), Lakshya Chahar (80 kg), Jugnoo (85 kg), Harsh Choudhary (90 kg), and Narender (90+ kg), underscoring India’s formidable presence and versatility across all weight categories.

All athletes completed a high-intensity training camp in Sheffield from August 18 to September 1, 2025, under the guidance of the head coaches, as well as coaches Oinam Geeta Chanu, Leishangthem Radia Devi, Mohammed Aitesamuddin, Abhishek Sah, Torak Kharpran, and Jaisingh Dyandev Patil, with physiotherapists Sumya Jyoti Halder and Alok Kumar, and doctor Yesha Vijaykumar Patel ensuring optimal fitness and well-being.

The camp focused on fine-tuning techniques, sharpening strategies, and preparing the boxers to face the world’s best. With champions and medal contenders in every weight division, India enters the Championships on top form, ready to compete at the highest level and highlight the depth, versatility, and global competitiveness of its talent.



