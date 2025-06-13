  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Sports

Indian Cricket Team Wears Black Armbands to Honor Ahmedabad Plane Crash Victims

Indian Cricket Team Wears Black Armbands to Honor Ahmedabad Plane Crash Victims
x

Indian Cricket Team Wears Black Armbands to Honor Ahmedabad Plane Crash Victims

Highlights

The Indian cricket team observed a minute’s silence and wore black armbands during their intra-squad game in Beckenham to pay tribute to the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash. The gesture shows respect and solidarity with the affected families.

Players and support staff of the Indian cricket team wore black armbands during their intra-squad game in Beckenham as a mark of respect.

A minute’s silence was also observed to honor the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash.

This gesture reflects the team’s solidarity with the families affected by the tragedy and pays homage to the lives lost. The game is scheduled to start on Friday afternoon.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick