Indian Cricket Team Wears Black Armbands to Honor Ahmedabad Plane Crash Victims
The Indian cricket team observed a minute’s silence and wore black armbands during their intra-squad game in Beckenham to pay tribute to the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash. The gesture shows respect and solidarity with the affected families.
Players and support staff of the Indian cricket team wore black armbands during their intra-squad game in Beckenham as a mark of respect.
A minute’s silence was also observed to honor the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash.
This gesture reflects the team’s solidarity with the families affected by the tragedy and pays homage to the lives lost. The game is scheduled to start on Friday afternoon.
