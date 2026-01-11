Indians steal show at inaugural 5i50 Triathlon Chennai 2026

Indian athletes delivered standout performances as IRONMAN group’s 5i50 Triathlon unfolded in spectacular fashion on Sunday morning, with the city hosting its first-ever Olympic Distance Triathlon event alongside the DuYoska Duathlon.

The landmark endurance events brought together 650 athletes across all categories and international participants from six countries, delivering a high-intensity race across multiple categories.

Due to challenging water conditions, the swimming leg of 5i50 Triathlon Chennai was cancelled in the interest of athlete safety. The race was conducted in a modified format comprising a 5 km run, followed by a 40 km cycling leg, and concluding with a 10 km run, ensuring a competitive and safe endurance challenge for participants.

Crossing the finish line first in the Open Men’s category was Adarsh MS, who delivered a commanding performance and finished the course with a time of 2:05:14, while Arthi Nainar topped the Open Women’s field after a strong and consistent race, finishing with a time of 2:55:23. In relay, SOL Fitness came first with a time of 2:21:36, Boss of Tri finished second in 2:26:13 and 5121 Strivers third, finishing their race in 2:39:47. Indian athletes dominated the podium across categories, underlining the depth and growth of triathlon talent in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Deepak Raj, CEO, Yoska and Country Head, IRONMAN India said “Looking at the crowd and the first timers today, the 51.5 KM Triathlon is a good entry point for people who want to participate in the IRONMAN 70.3 KM race that we do in Goa and we may see a rise in the participation due to today’s event. This has been a much-awaited race for us and thanks to the support from the government and the SDAT, we can’t wait to come back to Chennai next year as well.”

Alongside 5i50 Triathlon Chennai, bringing the prestigious World Classic Duathlon Series to India, the DuYoska Duathlon added a global edge to the Chennai endurance weekend, featuring multiple race categories designed for athletes across levels and age groups.

The event included a Sprint Duathlon comprising a 5 km run, 20 km cycle and 2.5 km run, a Standard Duathlon with a 10 km run, 40 km cycling leg and 5 km run. In the Sprint Duathlon, Logidhas Rajasekaran was the men’s winner with a time of 1:25:56, while Anee Verma won the women’s race in 1:35:57. In the Standard Duathlon, Sapan Panchal finished first in the men’s category with a time of 2:06:05, and Mohanadevi K was the women’s winner, clocking 3:19:26.

Results:

5i50 Triathlon Chennai (Open) – Men’s Overall

Winner – Adarsh MS (2:05:14)

Second Place – Rajkumar Pawar (2:08:21)

Third Place – Khundrakpam Ngamba Meitei (2:11:08)

5i50 Triathlon Chennai (Open) – Women’s Overall

Winner – Arthi Nainar (2:55:23)

Second Place – Kartika Rajaram (2:55:57)

Third Place – Deepa Ramakrishnan (2:58:28)

5i50 Triathlon Chennai - Relay Overall

Winner – SOL Fitness (2:21:36)

Second Place – Boss of Tri (2:26:13)

Third Place – 5121 Strivers (2:39:47)

5i50 Triathlon Chennai (ITF) – Men’s Overall

Winner – Sarungbam Athouba Meitei (2:02:31)

Second Place – Yajat KP (2:03:01)

Third Place – Telheiba Soram (2:03:14)

5i50 Triathlon Chennai (ITF) – Women’s Overall

Winner – Dolly Patil (2:16:49)

Second Place – Mansi Mohite (2:17:45)

Third Place – Keerthi Sakthivel (2:18:55)

DuYoska Duathlon (Standard) – Men’s Overall

Winner – Sapan Panchal (2:06:05)

Second Place – Sudeep B (2:33:49)

Third Place – Pramod Akulu (2:58:25)

DuYoska Duathlon (Standard) – Women’s Overall

Winner – Mohanadevi K (3:19:26)

Second Place – Pon Raja P (3:27:12)

Third Place – Subashini Madhan (3:36:35)

DuYoska Duathlon (Sprint) – Men’s Overall

Winner – Logidhas Rajasekaran (1:25:56)

Second Place – Krishnan M (1:32.17)

Third Place – Hariharasudhan P (1:33:23)

DuYoska Duathlon (Sprint) – Women’s Overall

Winner – Anee Verma (1:35.57)

Second Place – Eleanor Cross (1:40.58)

Third Place – Rashika Balakrishnan (1:59:13)