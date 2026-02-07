'India's cricketing talent shines': PM Modi wishes India U19 team on title win

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation's political and sports establishment in sending congratulatory messages to the India U19 team after it clinched their record sixth title, beating England by 100 runs in Harare.

"India’s cricketing talent shines. Proud of our U-19 team for bringing home the World Cup. The team has played very well through the tournament, showcasing exceptional skill. This win will inspire several young sportspersons, too. Best wishes to the players for their upcoming endeavours," Modi posted on X.

After India chose to bat first, they quickly lost Aaron George for 9 runs. However, Sooryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre built a strong partnership, scoring 142 runs together, with Mhatre contributing 53 off 51 balls. Sooryavanshi then took charge, scoring 175 runs off 80 balls, which included 15 fours and 15 sixes. He reached his century in just 55 balls and his 150 in 71. Late innings support from Kanishk Chouhan, who made 37 off 20, helped India to a total of 411/9.

England started their chase with promise, featuring a solid performance from Ben Dawkins, who scored 66, and Mayes, who added 45. Caleb Falconer played exceptionally well, scoring 115 off 67 balls, helping England recover from a tough position at 177/7 to reach 311 runs. However, India’s bowlers, with RS Ambrish taking 3 wickets for 56 runs and Deepesh Devendran claiming 2 wickets, secured a clear victory for India.

Vice-president C.P Radhakrishnan posted on X, "Heartiest congratulations to India’s Young Champions on lifting the ICC U19 World Cup trophy in Harare, Zimbabwe. A truly historic achievement as India clinches the title for a record sixth time. Special appreciation to young star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his record-breaking knock. I extend my best wishes to captain Ayush Mhatre and the entire team on this proud moment for the nation."

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was effusive in his praises for the team and especially noted the brilliant performances of 14-year-old opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

"Champions! So proud of this young group and the fearless cricket they played. Well done to the entire team, including coaches and support staff. Enjoy the moment! When you have a Sooryavanshi, a timeless blockbuster is expected! Well done, Vaibhav!" Tendulkar said in a post on his Instagram handle.

"6th time U-19 World Cup Winners!!🇮🇳 You boys are so young yet extraordinary⭐️ You’ve announced yourselves as champions and made the whole nation proud tonight," wrote India captain Suryakumar Yadav.



