India’s Siwach advances to Rd2 of Asian U-15 & U-17 C’ships

Amman (Jordan): Indian boxer Aman Siwach eked out a hard-fought win over Abubakir Duisheev of Kyrgyzstan in the opening round of the Asian U-15 and...

Amman (Jordan): Indian boxer Aman Siwach eked out a hard-fought win over Abubakir Duisheev of Kyrgyzstan in the opening round of the Asian U-15 and U-17 Boxing Championships here.

Competing in the men’s U-17 63kg category, Siwach put up an impressive display to defeat Duisheev 4-1 on the third day of the continental tournament.

Siwach’s win was another solid victory for India tally at the continental event, after triumphant results for both the men’s U-15 and U-17 contingents on the first two days.

However, Anshul Khasa went down 0-5 to Kuanysh Urumbassar of Kazakhstan in the men’s U-17 70kg weight class. This is the first event organised by Asian Boxing, endorsed by both the Olympic Council of Asia and the newly-formed World Boxing. Results: Men’s 63 kg: Aman Siwach (IND) def. Abubakir Duisheev (KGZ) – WP 4:1 Men’s 70 kg: Anshul Khasa (IND) lost to Kuanysh Urumbassar (KAZ) – WP 0:5.

