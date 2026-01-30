Int’l Arena Polo C’ship 2026 official T-shirt unveiled

The Hyderabad Polo & Riding Club (HPRC) has stepped up preparations for the International Arena Polo Championship 2026 with the unveiling of the official tournament T-shirt and presentation of the event invitation.

The T-shirt was unveiled by Mohammed Azharuddin, Minister for Public Enterprises and Minority Affairs, Government of Telangana, at his office in the Telangana Secretariat. On the occasion, the Minister accepted the official invitation to attend the championship and expressed his support for promoting sports and equestrian excellence in the State. He was joined by Chaitania Kumar, Founder-President of HPRC, Arsalan Khan, and other club representatives. The Minister lauded the efforts of HPRC in bringing international sporting events to Hyderabad and strengthening the city’s global sporting profile.

The championship is scheduled to be held from February 11 to 18, 2026, at the Hyderabad Polo & Riding Club. It will feature teams from the USA, Germany, France, Luxembourg, and India, promising high-quality competition and an exciting sporting spectacle. In a related development, HPRC officials met Gotte Sudheer Babu, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Future City, to brief him about the championship and seek coordination for smooth conduct of the event.