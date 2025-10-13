IOA felicitates India’s Paris 2024 Olympic medallists at ceremony in Delhi

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA), on Monday, held a special felicitation ceremony at the Taj Mansingh Hotel in New Delhi to honour India’s medallists from the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) The Indian Olympic Association (IOA), on Monday, held a special felicitation ceremony at the Taj Man Singh Hotel in New Delhi to honour India’s medallists from the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The event was graced by P.T. Usha, president of the IOA, the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, senior government officials, sponsors, and members of the sporting fraternity. The ceremony celebrated India’s athletes who brought pride and inspiration to the nation through their remarkable performances at the Games.

India finished its Paris 2024 campaign with six medals - one silver and five bronze. Neeraj Chopra added to his Tokyo glory with a silver in men’s javelin throw, reaffirming his dominance on the world stage. Shooter Manu Bhaker claimed two bronze medals - one in the women’s 10m air pistol event and another in the mixed team category with Sarabjot Singh.

Swapnil Kusale made history with a bronze in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions event, while young wrestler Aman Sehrawat secured bronze in men’s freestyle 57 kg, becoming one of India’s youngest Olympic medallists. The Indian men’s hockey team also returned to the podium, winning bronze after a strong campaign that ended with a 2–1 victory over Spain in the third-place match.

At the ceremony, the IOA presented cash awards to all medallists and their coaches in recognition of their contribution to India’s success. Neeraj Chopra received Rs 75 lakh, Manu Bhaker Rs 50 lakh and Rs 37.5 lakh, Sarabjot Singh Rs 37.5 lakh, Swapnil Kusale Rs 50 lakh, Aman Sehrawat Rs 50 lakh and the Indian men’s hockey team Rs 10 lakh (main squad) and Rs 5 lakh (reserve players).

Their coaches - including Dr Klaus Erich Bartoneitz, Jaspal Rana, Abhishek Rana, Deepali Deshpande, Ali Shabanov, and Craig Fulton - were also felicitated for their pivotal roles in preparing India’s champions.

“I convey my heartfelt congratulations to all our medal winners. Your achievements have brought immense pride and joy to the nation. You stand as symbols of dedication, resilience and limitless potential of Indian youth. To those athletes who may not have returned with medals, please know that your contribution is equally valued. Your effort, your courage and your presence at the Olympic Games inspire millions across our country,” said P.T. Usha, President, IOA.

The evening concluded with Raghuram Iyer – CEO of the IOA, expressing their gratitude to the distinguished guests, their federations, the sponsors, and the Indian public for the unwavering support that continues to drive India’s Olympic journey forward.