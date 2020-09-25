IPL 2020: Advantage Chennai Super Kings

Dubai: Chennai Super Kings have always held the advantage over Delhi Capitals when it comes to the Indian Premier League. In 21 games since 2008, Chennai Super Kings have held a 15-6 advantage. However, in IPL 2020, there could be a change in momentum heading into the clash in Dubai. Chennai Super Kings got their campaign off to a great start with a fine win against the Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi. However, they were undone in Sharjah by the brilliance of Sanju Samson, Steve Smith and Jofra Archer.

MS Dhoni's team have some work to do in ironing out the flaws in the side. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals got out of jail big time. With their star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin injured and Mayank Agarwal going all guns ablaze, Delhi Capitals were under sheer pressure. It took Marcus Stoinis, who had earlier rescued Delhi Capitals with a 20-ball fifty to once again do the job with the ball. Stoinis took two wickets as the game ended in a tie and in the Super Over, Kagiso Rabada delivered the goods in grand style. Both teams look solid on paper, but Delhi Capitals would be determined to snap their losing mojo against the Chennai Super Kings.

THE TEAMS

Chennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Mohit Sharma.