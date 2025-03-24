IPL 2025: Gill has all the qualities of a great leader, says Williamson

New Delhi : New Zealand’s batting maestro Kane Williamson has heaped praise on Shubman Gill, calling him a natural leader with a sharp cricketing brain.

Having played under Gill’s captaincy at Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2024, Williamson witnessed firsthand the youngster’s clarity in communication, conviction in decision-making, and ability to inspire his teammates -qualities that, according to him, make Gill a strong contender for leadership role in Indian cricket.

Williamson, known for his calm and astute leadership, sees similarities in the way Gill operates. "He’s a very well-put-together human," Williamson told ESPNcricinfo. "He has a great cricketing brain and cares deeply about his teammates. He is very sure of how he wants to go about his business, which is a really strong leadership quality. That kind of confidence is infectious, so it's no surprise that he's being considered for leadership roles in India’s future."

Gill’s rise as a leader has been steady. Already India’s vice-captain in ODIs, he is seen as a key part of the leadership group that could take over in the coming years. His exposure to leadership under Rohit Sharma has further helped him understand the nuances of guiding a team.

"Every leader has a job to do with their skills, but you also need the best leader for the group," Williamson explained. "By bringing him into vice-captaincy roles, India is preparing him for the future. It’s a way to help him understand how leadership works under someone as experienced as Rohit Sharma, who has led successfully for so long."

Apart from his tactical acumen, Gill’s dedication to fitness and training sets him apart. "He looks after his body, spends time in the gym, and is conscious of his diet. If you want to play all formats at the highest level, that’s what it takes - and he's more than willing to put in the effort," Williamson said.

Gill’s batting, too, reflects his leadership qualities. "The time he has at the crease is incredible," Williamson observed. "Whether the wicket is tricky or the bowlers are fast, he stays still, plays conventional shots but with immense power, and times the ball beautifully."

Gill’s leadership will again be under scrutiny in IPL 2025, his second season as Gujarat Titans' full-time captain. In his first year at the helm, GT finished eighth, their worst finish in three seasons. However, with a revamped squad after the auction, Gill has the opportunity to bring back the consistency that saw GT win the title in 2022 and finish runners-up in 2023.

Williamson believes Gill has the right mindset to succeed. "I’ve never seen him overawed. He’s on a path to keep getting better, and I’m sure we’ll see that in all formats," he said.