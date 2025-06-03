IPL 2025 Live Screenings in Bengaluru: Full List of Theatres

IPL fans in Bengaluru are cloud nine after their home team RCB reached fianls of the IPL 2025. RCB fans can now enjoy matches on the big screen. Several theatres across the city are screening live IPL matches to give fans a stadium-like experience with great sound and big visuals.

Here are some of the theatres in Bengaluru where you can watch IPL:

PVR: Nexus (Formerly Forum), Koramangala

PVR: Superplex Forum Mall, Kanakapura Road

PVR: Orion Mall, Dr Rajkumar Road

PVR: Phoenix Marketcity Mall, Whitefield Road

PVR: VR Bengaluru, Whitefield Road

INOX: Galleria Mall, Yelahanka

INOX: Mantri Square, Malleshwaram

PVR: MSR Elements Mall, Tanisandhra Main Road

PVR: Soul Spirit Central Mall, Bellandur

PVR: Global Mall, Mysore Road

PVR: Aura Park Square, Whitefield

PVR: Orion Uptown, Old Madras Road

These theatres offer a great place to enjoy the match with friends and family. For full details, show timings, and to book tickets, visit the BookMyShow website



