Live
- Ugandan Police call for calm following bomb explosion in capital
- Rajasthan: Labourer axes wife to death in Tonk, flees from home
- BYDFi Exchange Review: The Best KuCoin Alternative for Indian Crypto Traders
- Toothsi faces backlash over alleged mismanagement, customer complaints
- Bhu Bharati will permanently solve land problems: Telangana Deputy CM Vikramarka
- INDIA Bloc writes to PM Modi, demands special Parliament session on Operation Sindoor
- Amid Seasonal Fishing Bans, Licious Keeps Seafood Flowing with Robust Coast-to-Coast Supply Chain
- Southwest monsoon to brings rains in AP and Telangana
- Bihar Cabinet okays major decisions on education, urban development, women's safety
- ED seeks info from MEA on visa granted to Pakistani citizen arrested in Kolkata
IPL 2025 Live Screenings in Bengaluru: Full List of Theatres
Watch IPL 2025 live on the big screen in Bengaluru! Here's a list of PVR and INOX theatres across the city showing the matches. Book your tickets now!
IPL fans in Bengaluru are cloud nine after their home team RCB reached fianls of the IPL 2025. RCB fans can now enjoy matches on the big screen. Several theatres across the city are screening live IPL matches to give fans a stadium-like experience with great sound and big visuals.
Here are some of the theatres in Bengaluru where you can watch IPL:
PVR: Nexus (Formerly Forum), Koramangala
PVR: Superplex Forum Mall, Kanakapura Road
PVR: Orion Mall, Dr Rajkumar Road
PVR: Phoenix Marketcity Mall, Whitefield Road
PVR: VR Bengaluru, Whitefield Road
INOX: Galleria Mall, Yelahanka
INOX: Mantri Square, Malleshwaram
PVR: MSR Elements Mall, Tanisandhra Main Road
PVR: Soul Spirit Central Mall, Bellandur
PVR: Global Mall, Mysore Road
PVR: Aura Park Square, Whitefield
PVR: Orion Uptown, Old Madras Road
These theatres offer a great place to enjoy the match with friends and family. For full details, show timings, and to book tickets, visit the BookMyShow website