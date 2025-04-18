IPL 2025 Match Prediction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings – Battle for Top Spot Heats Up

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 34 of IPL 2025 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

Both teams are coming off victories. RCB defeated Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets, while PBKS made history by defending the lowest total ever in IPL history to secure a win.

This match is crucial, as the winner will move to the top of the points table alongside Delhi Capitals (DC).

RCB’s captain, Rajat Patidar, is in good form with the bat and is leading the team confidently. Virat Kohli is also scoring runs and contributing significantly. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj has been taking important wickets with the new ball.

PBKS, led by Shreyas Iyer, will rely on his calm middle-order batting. Kagiso Rabada is key for PBKS at the death, while Rahul Chahar, their spinner, can break partnerships with his sharp deliveries.

The match will be played in Bengaluru, where the ground has short boundaries, helping batters hit more sixes. Spinners and slower bowlers can also do well here. Dew may form in the evening, making the ball slippery. Because of this, the team that wins the toss might choose to bowl first.

RCB has the advantage, playing at home, and their batters are in strong form. However, PBKS cannot be underestimated, as their bowlers have the ability to challenge RCB’s batting line-up.

This promises to be a closely contested match. While RCB is slightly favoured, PBKS can still pull off an upset if their bowlers deliver on the day.