IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win Toss, Elect to Field Against Lucknow Super Giants in Must-Win Clash

Having suffered a hat-trick of defeats, Lucknow will be desperate to bounce back. The match is being played at their home venue in Lucknow. Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to field.

Rishabh Pant’s team, with just 5 wins from 11 matches so far, will be officially knocked out of the playoff race if they lose this encounter. Meanwhile, Sunrisers, already out of playoff contention, are looking to play spoilsport and upset Lucknow’s hopes.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI):

Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (captain & wicketkeeper), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Digwesh Singh Rathi, William O'Rourke

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI):

Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (captain), Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga