IPL 2025 Suspended Due to India-Pakistan Conflict; Remaining Matches Called Off
IPL 2025 has been suspended indefinitely due to the India-Pakistan military conflict. Players are returning home and remaining matches, including the final, are canceled.
The 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was suspended indefinitely on Friday (May 9, 2025) due to the escalating military confrontation between India and Pakistan.
According to Chennai Super Kings Managing Director K.S. Viswanathan, the league has been suspended, and players are returning to their destinations.
IPL 2025 PBKS-DC clash called off amid blackout in Dharamsala
"It does not look nice that cricket goes on while the country is at war," a BCCI official told PTI.
A cloud of uncertainty had loomed over the future of the ongoing edition since the cancellation of Thursday's match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala midway following air raid alerts in neighbouring cities of Jammu and Pathankot.
Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Super League was moved to the UAE amid the escalating tensions.
The players of Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings are currently on their way to the national capital from Dharamsala by road.
Twelve league matches and four knockout games, including the final in Kolkata, were left to be played at the time of suspension.