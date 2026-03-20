IPL 2026: PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer and Arshdeep Singh say ‘eyes are on the IPL trophy’

Chandigarh: With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 just around the corner, Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer and fast bowler Arshdeep Singh shared their excitement and plans for the season. Speaking at a grand event in Mohali on Friday, to unveil the team’s new jersey, the duo spoke about team bonding, overcoming personal challenges, and their deep connection with the franchise.

A major focus for the team right now is building a strong bond off the field before the high-pressure games begin. Captain Shreyas Iyer explained that the time spent together in the team hotel is just as important as the practice sessions.

"This is the period where we live as a family for two months," Shreyas said. "The more time we spend together, the more we get to know each other. Now is the time to build that camaraderie. We spend most of our time in the game room, playing FIFA and other games. The planning and plotting for matches usually happens a day or two before the game, but building this bond off the field helps us get better results eventually."

Shreyas also spoke about his personal journey, returning to the field after a tough injury. "It is always challenging to come back after an injury. I had lost around seven kilos, and it took a lot of effort to gain that weight back. But I love challenges. I am glad I overcame that part of my life, and I am back here proudly representing the team."

Embracing the love from the Punjab fans, who have fondly given him the tag of 'Sarpanch Sahab', Shreyas was clear about his ultimate goal. "Expectations are high, which is fun. I love the challenge. But the important thing is that whenever we step in, we have to win. My eye is on the trophy," he added.

Local hero and star pacer Arshdeep Singh echoed his captain’s confident mindset, especially when talking about playing in front of their passionate home crowd in Mullanpur.

"When you feel the pressure, it is a privilege," Arshdeep smiled. "It is a lot of fun when you get so much support from the crowd. When people cheer for you, you feel that 30,000 people are running with you at that time. We will try our best to win all our home matches this year."

Reflecting on his journey with the team, the fast bowler expressed his deep gratitude for the franchise that backed him early in his career.

"The journey has been amazing," Arshdeep said. "When I came here for the first time, they gave me full support and showed me my potential. They trusted me a lot when no other team did. I really appreciate that, and I want to stay here for a long time. I am looking forward to winning a lot of trophies for the team."

With a fearless captain, a united squad, and powerful partners backing them, the Punjab Kings are fully set to bring an exciting brand of cricket to the field this IPL season.

The official jersey launch event was attended by key dignitaries, including Satish Menon, CEO, Punjab Kings, Saurabh Arora, Chief Commercial Officer, Punjab Kings, Anup Nair, Director - Strategy & Operations, CP PLUS, and Sanjay Gogia, Director - Sales, CP PLUS, alongside the two star cricketers.