IPL 2026: Riyan Parag embraces ‘incredibly special’ responsibility after being named Rajasthan Royals captain

Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals have officially ushered in a new era by appointing Riyan Parag as captain ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, with the 23-year-old describing the moment as both emotional and empowering.

Having been part of the Royals setup since the early days of his IPL career, Parag spoke about the franchise’s role in shaping his journey and the pride he feels in stepping into the leadership role.

“Rajasthan Royals have been my home in the IPL since day one. This franchise has backed me, developed me, and pushed me to grow every season. To now lead this team is incredibly special, and it’s a responsibility I fully embrace. I’m excited to work alongside our coaches and leadership group to play fearless, smart cricket and make our fans proud,” he said.

Parag’s appointment signals continuity in the Royals’ philosophy of nurturing young leaders from within. Having previously served as part of the team’s player leadership group, he now takes on full captaincy responsibilities at a pivotal stage for the franchise.

Head Coach Kumar Sangakkara emphasised Parag’s evolution as both a cricketer and a leader within the squad, underlining the management’s confidence in the young all-rounder, as he said, “Riyan has developed into a high-impact player and a strong presence in our group. He’s shown composure under pressure, a sharp cricketing mind, and a real understanding of how we want to play. Already as part of the player leadership group, he has the respect of the dressing room, and we’re confident he will thrive in this role”

Sangakkara’s remarks highlight the internal belief that Parag’s leadership credentials have been built over time rather than fast-tracked, with the franchise prioritising clarity of vision and cultural alignment.

Lead owner Manoj Badale echoed that sentiment, framing the decision as one rooted in character and long-term development, saying, “Riyan represents the kind of leadership we want to build at Rajasthan Royals—earned through character, growth, and performance. He understands this franchise deeply because he has lived its journey for years. We believe he is ready to lead with clarity, courage, and accountability, and we’re excited to see him take this step in IPL 2026.”

Rajasthan Royals will head into IPL 2026 with a strengthened coaching group led by Sangakkara as Director of Cricket and Head Coach, supported by a highly skilled and experienced backroom team designed to maximise preparation and performance. The support staff includes Vikram Rathour as Lead Assistant Coach, Shane Bond as Fast Bowling Coach, Trevor Penney as Assistant Coach, and Sid Lahiri as Performance Coach.