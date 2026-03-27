IPL 2026: With new captain Parag and return of Ravindra Jadeja, RR look for consistency (SWOT)

New Delhi: A new era begins for Rajasthan Royals as Riyan Parag takes over as captain and former India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja joins the team. After a disappointing 2025 season, the inaugural champions are relying on a revamped squad and a youthful lineup to bounce back and end their long wait for a second IPL title.

Strengths:

RR’s biggest strength is their fearless, high-tempo batting unit. The opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and young talent Vaibhav Suryavanshi can provide explosive starts, immediately putting pressure on opposing bowlers. In the middle-order, captain Parag and Dhruv Jurel bring a balanced mix of composure and aggression, while finishers like Shimron Hetmyer add power at the end of innings. Adding Jadeja and Ravi Bishnoi boosts both experience and spin options, filling a key gap from last season.

Weaknesses:

Despite improvements, RR’s bowling unit still lacks consistency and proven dependability. Jofra Archer offers pace and a wicket-taking threat; however, support from the rest of the attack remains uncertain. Young bowlers like Kwena Maphaka, Kuldeep Sen, and Nandre Burger show promise but have not been tested over a full IPL season. A major setback is Sam Curran’s absence due to injury, which affects the all-round balance and depth of the team. Jadeja’s recent IPL form has also been somewhat inconsistent.

Opportunities:

IPL 2026 gives RR a chance to reshape their identity around youth and aggression. Emerging players like Suryavanshi, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, and Maphaka have a chance to make their mark on the big stage. If this young core performs well and works alongside the experienced players, RR could turn into a dynamic, high-impact team capable of consistently challenging top sides.

Threats:

RR’s heavy reliance on youth brings some risk. Players like Suryavanshi, Pretorius, Maphaka, and others might struggle with consistency under pressure during a long tournament. A poor start or loss of momentum could hurt confidence, especially with a relatively new captain in Parag. Without steady performances from senior players, RR risks another up-and-down season, where flashes of brilliance do not lead to ongoing success.

Rajasthan Royals squad:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Ravindra Jadeja (traded in), Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Nandre Burger, Adam Milne, Kwena Maphaka, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Donovan Ferreira, Ravi Singh, Shubham Dubey, Kuldeep Sen, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Vignesh Puthur, Sushant Mishra, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma, Aman Rao



