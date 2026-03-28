IPL begins today; champs RCB to take on SRH

Bengaluru: The 19th edition of cricket’s most popular championship, the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026), will begin with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at 7.30 pm at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Saturday (March 28). The event’s grand finale is slated for May 31.

However, an austere atmosphere will prevail during the opener as the memory of 11 fans, who lost their lives in the June 4, 2025, stampede outside the stadium during the team's title celebration, lingers. Meanwhile, as sought by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and RCB management, the BCCI has decided not to do away with the traditional grand opening ceremony for the 2026 season.