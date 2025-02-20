IPL matches in Rajasthan to be organised by Sports Council

Jaipur: Amid controversy over hosting IPL matches in Rajasthan, the state government on Thursday clarified that the tournament will be conducted by the Sports Council.

Neeraj K. Pawan, Secretary of the Youth Affairs and Sports Department, confirmed to IANS that the IPL matches in Rajasthan will be conducted by the Sports Council. He said that his department has written a letter to BCCI for the same which has been accepted.

Earlier, former RCA officials also confirmed to IANS that the sports council has an edge and there is a strong possibility that it will organise the upcoming series of IPL matches in the state.

Besides Pawan and RCA officials, Dhananjay Singh Khinvsar, a member of the ad hoc committee and son of Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar has also confirmed that the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in Rajasthan will be held under the leadership of the Rajasthan State Sports Council Sports Council.

Dhananjay Singh Khinvsar stated that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has entrusted the Sports Council with the responsibility of organising IPL matches in the state.

He further said that hosting IPL matches in Rajasthan is a proud moment for everyone. However, he suggested that all seven IPL matches allocated to Rajasthan should have been played within the state itself.

Khinvsar also advocated for hosting matches not only in Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium but also at Jodhpur’s Barkatullah Khan Stadium, allowing a wider audience to experience live IPL action.

On February 10, Jaideep Bihani, convener of the Rajasthan Cricket Association’s (RCA) ad hoc committee, wrote to Neeraj Kumar Pawan, Secretary of the Sports Department, requesting that IPL matches be organised under RCA’s leadership. He demanded that Sawai Mansingh Stadium be handed over to the ad hoc committee by February 15.

However, when the Sports Council did not transfer control even by February 19, Bihani expressed his intent to escalate the matter to the Chief Minister. Bihani asserted that the ad hoc committee had successfully organised major cricket tournaments throughout the season. "I will meet the Chief Minister again regarding this issue, and we will abide by his decision. Our main priority is ensuring a top-tier cricketing experience in Rajasthan so that our players and the state’s cricketing talent gain recognition at both national and international levels," Bihani said.

He said the CM would take a call on the matter, however, RCA officials expressed their annoyance with the association not conducting elections on time due to which the association's significance is becoming redundant.

It needs to be mentioned here that RCA was dissolved last year and an adhoc body was formed. It was informed that RCA elections will be held within six months, however, the same has been delayed to date. Due to this situation, the Sports Council has taken the lead in organising IPL matches in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, state Minister Rajyawardhan Rathore in a discussion with IANS confirmed that the government was looking forward to cleaning the system in IPL.