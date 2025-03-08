ISL 2024-25: Chennaiyin aim for strong finish in season's last outing vs Jamshedpur

Chennai: Chennaiyin FC will be aiming to finish the Indian Super League 2024-25 regular season strongly as they welcome Jamshedpur FC to the Marina Arena on Sunday, hoping to finish on a high and build up momentum for the upcoming Super Cup.

Chennaiyin have a positive head-to-head record against Jamshedpur across their 15 meetings in the Indian Super League, winning seven and drawing five. Their previous clash this season yielded a 5-1 triumph for the Marina Machans, their biggest of the season. Back home, Chennaiyin will look to add to that tally and finish the regular league season positively to build momentum for the Super Cup.

Addressing the media at the pre-match conference ahead of the clash, head coach Owen Coyle praised Jamshedpur head coach Khalid Jamil and expressed his anticipation for the game.

“I like Khalid (Jamil). Since he has come into the league, I have found him to be a very good coach. I remember him going to NorthEast and doing very well. I like him and have huge respect for him,” said Coyle. “Khalid has managed to take Jamshedpur into the playoffs, so tremendous credit to him. We know they are tough opponents, and we’re looking forward to the game. We went there earlier, and that was one of our better performances this season. We showed what we can do, and we want to get to that same level tomorrow. We want to win and set ourselves up for a big Super Cup to come,” he said.

Joining Coyle for the press conference was attacker Farukh Choudhary, one of two Chennaiyin FC players called up by the Indian national team for the upcoming matches against Maldives and Bangladesh–the other being Irfan Yadwad.

Commenting on the season and his selection, Farukh said: “Individually, we have been inconsistent this season. If we were consistent, we would have managed a lot more points. That’s the first part when I look at myself.

"Secondly, it’s always good to have coaches who believe in players, like gaffer (Coyle) here, he’s always behind me to back me up. Similarly, when I went for the last two national camps, I think I did decently, scored a goal, and played as a number 10 in one instance, Maybe that is why he (Manolo Marquez) has picked me back again.

“This faith the coaches have put in me is very important, there are times when it’s difficult to pick myself up and go again. That is the time when I need it the most. This (selection) gives me a boost, and I will go there, work hard, do the same things I am doing here, and show my abilities,” he added.

Regarding team news for the Jamshedpur visit, coach Coyle disclosed that Connor Shields’ involvement is doubtful after he picked up a knock.