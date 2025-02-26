ISL 2024-25: FC Goa is best team in league according to me, says Punjab FC head coach Dilmperis

New Delhi: Punjab FC will face second-placed FC Goa in their final home game of the season and will hope to finish their home season with a win in the Indian Super League clash which will be on Thursday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Speaking ahead of the match, Punjab FC head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis said that according to him the Manolo Marquez-led side is the best team in the league here on Thursday.

With only three games remaining in the league season, Punjab FC who are currently 11th in the table with 24 points will look to finish with a run of wins to end their season on a positive note while FC Goa who have 42 points from 21 matches will look to finish in top two in the standings.

Punjab FC faced a 1-3 defeat to East Bengal FC in their last home fixture while FC Goa got the better of Kerala Blasters 2-0 in their last fixture at Goa. The visitors got the better of the home side 2-1 in the reverse fixture which was played in Goa in November with the help of goals from Armandu Sadiku and Iker Guarrotxena after Asmir Suljic gave the lead for Punjab.

“We will be facing a team who, according to me, is the best in the league. Everyone knows how they play under the coach who is also the coach of the national team. I have to keep the team motivated for the rest of the matches and keep playing our style of football,” said Dilmperis in the pre-game press conference.

Punjab FC will be boosted by the return of Nikhil Prabhu and Tekcham Abhishek Singh, who have had a wonderful season this time around. Luka Majcen, who has been impacting recent fixtures from the bench has 11 goal involvements with eight goals and three assists while Ezequiel Pulga Vidal, who has scored some wonderful goals this season has six goals and three assists to his name.

“I will not give injuries as an excuse for the team’s dip in performance this season. We will have to analyse what exactly happened this season and then come to a conclusion if the injuries have played a part in this performance”, said Dilmperis when asked about the role of injuries and suspensions for the team’s current position in the season.

With the ISL shield settled FC Goa will look to secure maximum points in the remaining games and finish in the top two to secure a direct semifinal spot. Iker Guarrotxena, Armandu Sadiku and Brison Fernandes have been in fine form and will be the main goal threat for the Gaurs.

With both teams looking to finish as high as possible in the table, a win will be important for both sides as Punjab FC look to close their home leg with a memorable win for their fans.

Speaking ahead of the match, Punjab FC defender Suresh Meitei said, “We have been playing well this season but we have been unlucky with some results not going our way due to some mistakes which has cost us. We will stick to our plans tomorrow and keep playing our football against a very good Goa side and get a positive result out of the game.”