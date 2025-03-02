ISL 2024-25: NorthEast United look to secure playoffs berth against Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC will play NorthEast United FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Monday.

The Highlanders are at sixth place with 32 points from 22 games and need just one win to confirm their place in the playoffs. Three points from here will take them to 35, which is an unassailable feat for any team barring Mumbai City FC in the standings now. Chennaiyin FC have lost thrice in their previous five games, and are out of the top-six race, since they have 24 points from 22 encounters now.

Chennaiyin FC have held the upper hand in their matches against the Highlanders at home, winning each of the last three encounters. A win here will mark their joint-longest home-winning stretch against a single team in the ISL.

Contrastingly, NorthEast United FC are unbeaten in their previous five ISL away fixtures, winning thrice in the period. They have a goal difference of +8 in this phase, and a positive result here will be their longest unbeaten sequence on the road in the ISL.

Having beaten Punjab FC in their last home fixture, a win in this match would be the consecutive victories for Chennaiyin FC in their backyard in the ISL for the first time since April 2024.

Chennaiyin FC have been efficient from a crossing perspective, with 19.6 per cent of their crosses leading to a shot (89 shots from 455 crosses) - the highest percentage in the competition this season. They have made the fourth-most crosses in the league this season.

NorthEast United FC have recorded three clean sheets in their last four away matches. Overall, they have kept six shutouts in 2024-25, the fifth-most in the competition.

NorthEast United FC have scored 10 goals from outside the box this season, their highest tally in a single ISL campaign. Only Hyderabad FC (13 in 2021-22), Mumbai City FC (11 in 2022-23), and Kerala Blasters FC (11 in 2021-22) have scored more this way in a single season.

The two teams have played 21 games this season, with Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United FC winning nine and seven matches respectively. Five encounters have produced draws.

Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle insisted on signing off positively from the campaign.

“Our home record this season has not been good. We want to finish strong for our supporters,” he said.

NorthEast United FC assistant coach Naushad Moosa stressed on playing a positive brand of football.

“Chennaiyin FC come into the match with nothing to lose. It’s important that we stay focused and play good football,” he said.