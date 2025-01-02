ISL: Attacking NorthEast United FC takes on lacklustre Mohammedan SC

Guwahati: NorthEast United FC will host Mohammedan SC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Friday.

NorthEast United FC are enjoying a strong campaign, currently in the top half of the table, while Mohammedan SC are languishing at the bottom, having collected only six points from their 13 matches. The Highlanders enter this fixture buoyed by a commanding 3-0 victory over Mumbai City FC in their last game, while the visitors continue to struggle, with three consecutive away defeats.

This will be the second ISL meeting between the two sides and a win here will see the Highlanders complete a league double for the first time since the 2020-21 season.

The two teams present contrasting fortunes in the league. NorthEast United FC have been effective in converting their big chances, scoring 15 goals from 27 such opportunities. Overall, the home team has netted (29) the most times in the competition this far. Mohammedan SC have struggled in front of goal too, and 16 of their 22 goals conceded have come in the second half of matches.

For NorthEast United FC, this is an opportunity to not let loose of the rhythm they have gotten after the massive win on the road against the Islanders. They will be hoping to notch the maximum points in this encounter so that they move higher than the fourth spot that they occupy currently.

NorthEast United FC have excelled upfront, and Alaaeddine Ajaraie has been a key player in the attack, with 87 touches in the opposition box across 13 games, and registering 14 goals overall. He has been well supported by Guillermo Fernandez and Nestor Albiach too, both of whom have scored four goals each.

The Highlanders are determined to bounce back at home after failing to score in their last home game. They will look to avoid consecutive home-game goalless streaks, which last occurred between December 2019 and February 2020. In contrast, Mohammedan SC have conceded six goals in their last three matches.

Mohammedan SC have managed just one win in 13 games this season and are on the verge of matching Hyderabad FC’s record (6 points in 14 games in 2019-20) for the lowest points tally after 14 games in ISL history.

Despite conceding the fewest first-half goals this season (6), Mohammedan SC have been vulnerable in the second half, as aforementioned, showing that the team could arguably do with some key defensive reinforcements as the game progresses so that they can upkeep the intensity of the matches and not succumb to late goal-scoring endeavours by their opponents.

In their one previous encounter, NorthEast United FC emerged victorious with a narrow 1-0 win.

NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali opened up on the areas of the game he would want his team to sustain and improve in the coming matches this year.

“Our handling of pressure moments, focus, and the experience that we took are things we take into 2025. Now onwards, we need to try to be calmer too,” Benali said.

Mohammedan SC head coach Andrey Chernyshov appreciated NorthEast United FC for their progress and success of late.

“NorthEast United FC did some great results last season and now they’re in the top half of the table. They also won the Durand Cup and they’re one of the best teams in the league now, as shown by their 3-0 win against Mumbai City FC,” Chernyshov said.