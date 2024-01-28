ISRL - India’s first dirt track racing series kicks off on Sunday at Pune

Live
The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) Round-1 made its debut at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex here on Sunday. The Balewadi Stadium, transformed with dirt tracks, awaited the roar of 450cc engines and the distinct scent of gasoline.
Supercross, a motocross variant, unfolded within the stadium's confines, featuring off-road daredevils navigating steep jumps and obstacles. The shorter straights and tighter turns distinguish supercross tracks from traditional motocross setups.
With international and Indian riders, the competition unfolded across three rounds, culminating in the crowning of the champion rider and team. The six teams that are participating in the ISRL are -- Gujarat Trailblazers, BB Racing, SG Speed Racers, Bigrock Motorsports, Mohite’s Racing Team and Reise Motorsports.
These teams are backed by big names in the field of motorsport. Multiple car rally champion Gaurav Gill is one of the partners in Team Gujarat Trailblazers. On the other hand, Bigrock Motorsports is owned by CS Santosh, an icon of Indian motorsport and Dakar finisher.
As for the riders, there was a mix of experienced and young talents in each team. Among these, multi-time French Supercross Racing Champion Thomas Ramette raced for Reise Motorsport in the 450cc class. In the 250cc Indian and Asia mix category, India’s Ikshan Shanbhag from Team BigRock Motorsports was one of the promising youngsters to look out for.
The roots of the Indian supercross traced back to the prestigious Rodil Trophy in Pune, in 1984, infusing an 'international flavour' into the nation's motorsport scene. The Indian Supercross Racing League aims to rekindle that excitement and engage fans in thrilling displays of skill and speed.
Amidst the star-studded teams, the riders showcased a mix of seasoned veterans and promising youngsters. French champion Thomas Ramette, representing Reise Motorsport, led the 450cc class, while young talents like Ikshan Shanbhag from Team Bigrock Motorsports marked their presence in the 250cc category.
The ISRL also became a platform for budding talents, with 10-12-year-old riders captivating audiences in the 85cc Junior category. As the league progressed, excitement soared, promising a spectacle of speed, skill, and daring stunts.
Post-Pune, the league would rev its engines in Ahmedabad (Feb 11) before culminating in Delhi (Feb 25).