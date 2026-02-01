‘It’s going to be tough but I’m confident of winning,’ says Delhi’s Anjli ahead of PWL final against Haryana’s Iryna

Noida: Delhi Dangal Warriors’ Anjli is set for a high-profile clash against Haryana Thunders’ Iryna Koliadenko when the two teams meet in the final of the Pro Wrestling League 2026 on Sunday. The Delhi wrestler acknowledged the challenge of facing the Paris Olympic silver medallist but expressed confidence in her ability to overturn expectations and defeat the fan favourite.

Delhi secured their place in the final after edging Maharashtra Kesari 5–4 in a tense semi-final here at the Noida Stadium. Anjli had provided Delhi with an early advantage, but the tie soon swung in Maharashtra’s favour before Delhi mounted a dramatic comeback.

After taking an early lead through Anjli, Delhi fell behind as Maharashtra surged ahead, but a spirited comeback, highlighted by Shubham Kaushik’s Player of the Match performance, turned the tide. Key wins from Anastasiya Alpyeeva and Vafaeipour Hadi Bakhtiar, followed by Turan Bayramov’s decisive victory on criteria, ultimately sealed Delhi’s place in the final against Haryana Thunders, while Manisha Bhanvala was named Fighter of the Match.

Reflecting on the momentum shifts during the semi-final, Anjli underlined the belief within the camp despite the pressure.

“Even though we had lost those bouts, we knew that we were going to win today, and the entire team was very confident,” Anjli told IANS.

Speaking about her mindset and preparation once her opponent was confirmed, Anjli said confidence played a key role in her performance. “When I got to know my opponent, I felt I could defeat her comfortably, so I rode on my confidence and did that.”

With Delhi managing injuries in the squad ahead of the final, Anjli stressed the importance of following the team management’s guidance and collective planning. “I won’t be able to tell anything, our coach will tell us what we need to do and what we should not do. We’ll all meet in the team hotel and discuss our plan of action for the final.”

Looking ahead to her bout in the final against one of the biggest names in women’s wrestling, Anjli remained optimistic as she said, “I have a bout against Iryna Koliadenko. I feel it’s going to be a bit tough, but I am confident that I will win.”