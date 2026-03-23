Jaipur Optiemus Achievers edge past Jindal Panther 12–9 to clinch Indian Open Polo C'ship

New Delhi: Jaipur Polo Team delivered yet another commanding performance to defeat Jindal Panther 12–9 in a thrilling final of the Indian Open Polo Championship, securing their 11th title of an extraordinary season.

Powered by a sensational eight-goal performance from Alejo Aramburu and strong contributions across the lineup, Jaipur combined attacking precision with composure under pressure to seal a hard-fought victory.

Jaipur started on the front foot, asserting early dominance in the opening chukker. Alejo Aramburu struck decisively to set the tone, while Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur added to the tally with a well-executed field goal.

Pratap Singh Kanota and Daniel Otamendi also found the posts, ensuring Jaipur raced to a 4–2 lead by the end of the first chukker, despite resistance from Jindal Panther led by Juan Gris Zavaletta.

The second chukker saw Jaipur tighten their control over the game. Their defensive organisation kept Jindal Panther at bay, while Aramburu continued his impressive form to extend Jaipur’s advantage. With another goal added to their tally and no reply from the opposition, Jaipur moved to a comfortable 5–2 lead at halftime.

Jindal Panther mounted a strong comeback in the third chukker, with Juan Gris Zavaletta leading the charge. Converting key opportunities, he helped his side close the gap significantly, while Siddhant Sharma also contributed to the scoreboard.

Jaipur managed to respond through Aramburu to maintain their lead, but the momentum had shifted, with the score tightening to 6–5 by the end of the third chukker.

The fourth chukker turned into a closely contested battle, with both teams exchanging goals in quick succession. Jaipur held their nerve, with HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur stepping up at a crucial moment to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Jindal Panther, however, continued to press hard through Zavaletta, ensuring the gap remained narrow at 8–7 heading into the penultimate chukker.

In the fifth chukker, Jaipur reasserted their dominance when it mattered most. Alejo Aramburu once again proved decisive, converting key chances to swing the momentum back in Jaipur’s favour. Supported by cohesive team play and disciplined defence, Jaipur pulled ahead to 11–8, creating a crucial cushion going into the final stretch.

The final chukker saw Jaipur maintain control despite continued pressure from Jindal Panther. Juan Gris Zavaletta added another goal for his side, but Jaipur responded effectively to shut down any hopes of a late comeback. With one final goal to their name, Jaipur closed the match at 12–9, sealing a well-earned victory and yet another title in what has been a dominant season.