James Anderson Says Virat Kohli Harder to Bowl Than Sachin Tendulkar
England fast bowler James Anderson says Virat Kohli was tougher to bowl to than Sachin Tendulkar. He explains how Kohli changed after 2014 and became a top player.
England fast bowler James Anderson said Virat Kohli was harder to bowl to than Sachin Tendulkar. He shared this during a talk on a sports podcast.
Anderson said that among top players like Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, and Virat Kohli — Kohli was the most difficult for him. He said Kohli gave him a hard time whenever he came to bat.
He remembered that in 2014, when Kohli came to England, he got him out many times by bowling outside the off stump. But later, Kohli changed his game and became much better. After that series, Anderson found it hard to get him out again.
The fight between Kohli and Anderson was a big part of India vs. England Test matches. Anderson got Kohli out 7 times in 36 innings. Kohli scored 305 runs against him, with an average of 43.57.
Anderson got Sachin Tendulkar out 9 times in his career. Kohli, who now retired from Test cricket, made 9,230 runs in 122 Test matches.