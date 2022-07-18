Jos Buttler after series defeat to India: I’m a young captain, will take time to grow

England captain Jos Buttler on Sunday said that he was a "young captain" but he has a lot of opportunities to grow before adding the whole process will take time.



Buttler lost both the T20I and ODI series to India, which marked his maiden white-ball series as England captain. Buttler's comments came after Team India defeated England by five wickets in the decisive third ODI at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday.

The wicketkeeper-batsman, Buttler, top-scored for England with 60 off 80 balls as England were bowled out for 259 in 45.5 overs. Buttler's 'keeping counterpart Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten on 125 as India chased down the target in 42.1 overs.

"There's been lots of games in a very short space of time, which I think has been a challenge. Sometimes it would be nice to have a day where you can just reflect a bit and not always be thinking," Buttler told The Cricketer.



"In terms of the captaincy, I'm quite a young captain. But I have lots of opportunities to grow and to learn about the role. And I think it will take a bit of time. I'm not one to try and run before I can walk," added Buttler.

Rajasthan Royals' Buttler, who was in the form of his life during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, failed to get going in the three-match T20I series against India. His scores in the three games read as 0, 4, and 18. The English skipper then scored 30, 4, and 60 in the three ODIs.

"I feel really good about my own game. I've been in the best form of my life and you don't lose that overnight. But I'm just learning the art of captaincy: what it looks like to me; what's my style. That will develop over time and with experience. I want to accelerate the learning but sometimes you need some time. You can't buy experience," said Buttler.

We just have to play better, as simple as that: Jos Buttler

The wicketkeeper-batsman went on to back his side's top-order after the likes of Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, and Ben Stokes failed to make an impact in the 50-over series. Moeen Ali finished with the most runs for England in the ODI series with 95 runs, with Buttler in second place (93 runs).

"We just haven't got in and had long partnerships. Every time we have, we have started to score. We're talking about some of the best players we've ever had in English cricket. They have an incredible experience. And they just haven't got in. We just have to play better, it's as simple as that. We haven't played our best by a long stretch," added Buttler.

Buttler's England have just a day's break before they begin with their next series, which is against South Africa. The first ODI is scheduled to be played at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street on Tuesday (July 19).