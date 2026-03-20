Jyoti Wins Bronze in Discus Throw at World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2026

Hyderabad: Indian para-athlete Jyoti from Haryana delivered an outstanding performance by winning the Bronze Medal in Women’s Discus Throw (F57 category) at the New Delhi World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2026, held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi.

Competing against top international athletes, Jyoti showcased remarkable strength, technique, and determination to secure a podium finish in her classification at this prestigious global para-athletics event.

Jyoti is an athlete of the Aditya Mehta Foundation, which continues to support para-athletes in their pursuit of excellence at the international level.

This achievement marks a significant milestone in Jyoti’s sporting journey as she prepares for upcoming major competitions, including the Asian Para Games and the Paralympic Games.