Kabaddi Champions League: Trophy Tour to take Spirit of Kabaddi across Haryana from January 16

Gurgaon: The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL), which brings into the court some of the biggest legends of the game, will flag off its first-ever Trophy Tour on January 16, carrying the league’s iconic trophy across Haryana, the heartland of Indian kabaddi.

Deeply rooted in the state’s culture, kabaddi has long been more than just a sport in Haryana, and the Trophy Tour aims to celebrate this legacy by taking the symbol of the league’s pride and passion directly to the communities that have nurtured the game for generations.

The Trophy Tour will commence from Rindhana on January 16, before moving to Panipat on January 17, Karnal on January 18, Hisar on January 19, Bhiwani on January 20, Rohtak on January 21, Gurugram on January 22, Faridabad on January 23, and concluding in Sonipat on January 24.

Each city will host the trophy showcase, offering fans and local communities an opportunity to witness the trophy up close and engage with the league ahead of its inaugural season.

Through this initiative, KCL seeks to acknowledge Haryana’s immense contribution to Indian kabaddi, a state renowned for producing athletes marked by grit, resilience, and an indomitable fighting spirit. By bringing the trophy to towns and cities across the state, the league aims to spark conversations, inspire young talent, and strengthen the grassroots connection with the sport.

Following the completion of the Trophy Tour, the Kabaddi Champions League will be staged from January 25 to February 7, 2025, in Sonipat, bringing together top kabaddi talent, fierce rivalries, and high-intensity action.

After traversing the homeland that has shaped the sport, KCL is set to return the game to its fans on a grand stage, promising a bigger and louder celebration of kabaddi.

