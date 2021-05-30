Kai Havertz, Thomas Tuchel thrilled as Chelsea defeat Man City in Champions League final

Kai Havertz was left overwhelmed after his goal helped Chelsea defeat Manchester City 1-0 in the 2020-21 Champions League final on Saturday.



Havertz, who scored in the 42nd minute in Porto, repaid a huge part of the club-record £72 million ($102.23 million) his transfer cost Chelsea when he joined from Bayer Leverkusen last summer. While he became the first player to score his first Champions League goal in a final since Manchester City's lkay Gündoan in 2013, he helped Chelsea lift their only second UCL trophy.



"I don't know what to say. I really don't know what to say. I waited a long time. I've waited 15 years for this moment and now it's here," Havertz said on the pitch.



Hailing the 21-year-old Havertz, Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta said,"He deserves that, it's been a tough season. This guy is going to be a superstar. He is already. He gave us the Champions League and not only that he ran like crazy."



Since his arrival at Stamford Bridge, Havertz struggled to fit in. He had scored just one Premier League goal in January when Frank Lampard, who had signed him in the summer, was sacked. Even when Thomas Tuchel took over, Havertz's poor form had continued. However, the German boss has really turned around Havertz, whose current role is of a 'false No.9', playing alongside the real striker and is a threat that an opponent does not realise until it is too late.



As Havertz raced towards Mason Mount's through ball, Man City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko chased the German midfielder, while City goalkeeper Ederson also charged out to stop him. Amid this chaos, Havertz managed to slow down his pace and calmly knocked the ball into the unguarded net. From here on, the defenders will certainly mark Havertz slightly better and teams will come up with plans around him.



Havertz finished the season on a high, with nine goals and nine assists, including a Champions League-winning goal.



Tuchel, who lost the Champions League final last season with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), is thrilled to have won the biggest European trophy in his maiden season with Chelsea.



"I was so grateful to arrive here [in the final] a second time. It felt different. I told everybody that before. Somehow, we could feel it every day coming closer but we were comfortable. We needed a top-level performance and we needed a strong bond just to have a chance to win this match. This is what we did and I am very happy to share this moment with this team and with all the staff, with all the guys who support on an everyday basis at Cobham. The team fights for them.



The effort was huge. We overcome some difficult moments and some very dangerous moments with a fantastic attitude to defending. We had to make an early change with Andreas Christensen coming on for Thiago Silva which did not make things easier but we were brave. Even in moments where it was hard to escape the pressure, we kept the formation and we were constantly active," Tuchel told Chelsea's media after the 1-0 win over Man City in Porto.



After leading the side to a fantastic win on Saturday, Tuchel is up for a long-term contract with Chelsea, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, who has a credible record in European football.



"Thomas Tuchel will meet Chelsea board in the next days to sign a new contract, confirmed. Just a matter of time. He's already planning for new signings together with the club. The agreement will be completed until June 2023 + option for one more season," wrote Fabrizio in a tweet.