Kiran, Mallika win 10 km race in OU Inter-College Cross Country

Hyderabad: K Kiran and Mallika emerged winners in the 10 km races at the OU Inter-College Cross Country Championship for Men and Women held at the OU Synthetic Athletics Track here on Tuesday.

In the men’s section, K Kiran of the Government College of Physical Education (GCPE) claimed the top spot with an impressive timing of 31:26.12. Nenavath Dhoni of Government Degree College, Hayathnagar finished second in 31:49.42, while R Ashok of Government Degree College, Medak secured third place with a timing of 32:39.11.

In the team championship, Government Degree College, Medak clinched the title with 24 points, followed by Government Degree College, Hayathnagar in second place and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar College in third. In the women’s 10 km race, Mallika of TGSWRDC, Moulali Hills emerged champion clocking 36:60.33. L. Dhikshitha of Sri Sai Vignan Bharathi finished runner-up with 43:39.20, and E Poojitha of Government Degree College for Women, Begumpet took third place with a timing of 44:07.09. In the team standings, St. Ann’s College for Women secured the championship title while Govt. Deg. College for Women, Begumpet and Govt. Deg. College, Hayathnagar settled for second and third place respectively