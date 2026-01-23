KIWG 2026: Ladakh women set up ice-hockey final against ITBP, snowfall impacts long-track skating schedule

Leh (Ladakh): Hosts Ladakh and ITBP women marched into the final of the ice hockey competition in the Khelo India Winter Games (KIWG) 2026 in commanding fashion to set up a repeat of the women’s ice hockey summit clash of KIWG 2025 in Leh, Ladakh, on Friday.

On an icy day in Leh, the 1000 metres long-track finals for men and women at the Gupukh’s Pond were impacted due to heavy snowfall, the first in weeks in this Union Territory. Due to poor visibility and the condition of the 333 metres course, the women’s final was badly impacted towards the middle stages. The men’s race did not start.

Defending champions Army sealed their berth in the men’s ice hockey semifinal from Group A. Playing at their ‘home’ turf, the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre rink, Army thrashed Jammu & Kashmir 11-0. They will play ITBP, the No. 2 team in Group B, in the semifinals. Hosts Ladakh are sitting on top of Group B. Both men’s semis are on Saturday.

In the women’s semifinals at Nawang Dorjay Stobdan (NDS) Stadium on Friday afternoon, both Ladakh and ITBP girls decimated their opponents with ease. The new-look NDS Stadium has a roof now, and the snowfall did not matter.

Ladakh women beat Himachal Pradesh 14-0 while ITBP beat Chandigarh 10-1. The women’s final will be a repeat of the KWG 2025 final, where Ladakh defeated ITBP 4-0 in a thrilling contest. Women’s ice hockey competition started only in KIWG 2024.

Tsewang Chuskit’s hat-trick and a brace each from veteran star Padma Chorol, Rinchen Dolma, Padma Desal, Samina Khatoon, and Rigzin Yangdol left Himachal Pradesh completely flattened.

“We have won all four matches so far in KIWG 2026. Even though I am the captain, we have seniors guiding us on the ice and in the locker room. The younger girls are also playing well and scoring goals. We have a good coach, and his strategy worked in today’s match. Also, the UT Administration’s support in our training has been tremendous, and the selection process was conducted through trials in both Leh and Kargil,” said Ladakh skipper Yangdol, adding: “We are excited for the finals, and we will hopefully lift the cup once again.”

Dechen Dolker’s hat-trick was the highlight of ITBP’s win against Chandigarh in the second women’s semifinal. Tashi Dolker and Sharap Yangset scored two apiece to bolster ITBP’s scoreline. While this one-sided scoreline was not unexpected, Gunika Kaur Bhatti received the loudest cheer for scoring a consolation goal for Chandigarh.

“Last year, we lost to Ladakh because we were underprepared. This year, it’s different. We are more prepared, and I believe in my team. Usually, we face the Ladakh team in many tournaments, but this year, there was only one major event—the LG Cup, which happened recently. Most of the Ladakh players were playing under the Ladakh Women's Ice Hockey Foundation (LWIHF) banner, and we won that match 7–3. We have kept the same spirit, and we hope to do well at the KIWG 2026 final as well,” said Tashi Dolkar, captain of ITBP.

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

ICE HOCKEY (updated till 7 PM):

(Women’s semis) Ladakh beat Himachal Pradesh 14-0; ITBP beat Chandigarh 10-1.

(Men) (Gr A) Army beat Jammu & Kashmir 11-0.

