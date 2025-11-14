KKR Revamps Coaching Staff for IPL 2026 as Tim Southee Joins as Bowling Coach

Kolkata Knight Riders are updating their coaching team for IPL 2026. Abhishek Nair is the new head coach, and Shane Watson has joined as the assistant coach. Tim Southee has been named the new bowling coach, replacing Bharat Arun. Southee earlier worked as a bowling consultant for the England team, and this is his first coaching role in the IPL.

Southee Returns to KKR

Southee said he is happy to return to KKR in a coaching role. He played for the franchise for three seasons and last appeared in 2023. After that, he was not picked by any team. His experience and calm style are expected to help KKR’s young bowlers improve.

KKR Aim for a Better 2026 Season

KKR had a poor season in 2025 under Ajinkya Rahane, finishing eighth with only five wins. This was a big drop from 2024, when the team won the IPL title under Shreyas Iyer. With new coaches and fresh plans, KKR hopes to make a strong comeback in the 2026 season.

