KL Rahul Named India Captain for South Africa ODIs: Full Squad & Captaincy Record

  • Created On:  25 Nov 2025 3:32 PM IST
KL Rahul
KL Rahul will lead India in the ODI series against South Africa starting November 30.

Rahul has scored 302 runs in 10 ODI innings as captain.

He averages 33.55 and has hit four fifties.

He has also captained India in one T20I (India won) and three Tests, winning two.

In the IPL, he has led teams in 64 matches, winning 31.

India’s Squad for the ODI Series

Rohit Sharma

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Virat Kohli

Tilak Varma

KL Rahul (Captain)

Rishabh Pant

Washington Sundar

Ravindra Jadeja

Kuldeep Yadav

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Harshit Rana

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Prasidh Krishna

Arshdeep Singh

Dhruv Jurel

