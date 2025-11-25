KL Rahul Named India Captain for South Africa ODIs: Full Squad & Captaincy Record
KL Rahul will lead India in the ODI series against South Africa starting November 30.
Rahul has scored 302 runs in 10 ODI innings as captain.
He averages 33.55 and has hit four fifties.
He has also captained India in one T20I (India won) and three Tests, winning two.
In the IPL, he has led teams in 64 matches, winning 31.
India’s Squad for the ODI Series
Rohit Sharma
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Virat Kohli
Tilak Varma
KL Rahul (Captain)
Rishabh Pant
Washington Sundar
Ravindra Jadeja
Kuldeep Yadav
Nitish Kumar Reddy
Harshit Rana
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Prasidh Krishna
Arshdeep Singh
Dhruv Jurel
