Kohli is tied to the job of scoring runs, not to an image: Gavaskar

Indore: Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes Virat Kohli’s greatest strength lies in his ability to remain unshackled by expectations and play purely according to the situation after the talismanic batter scored a century in the third ODI against New Zealand.

While Virat Kohli scored his 54th ODI hundred, continuing his rich vein of form, India fell short against New Zealand, who were powered by centuries from Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips.

“The thing about Virat is that he’s not tied down to an image. Many players feel pressured to play the way people expect them to. Virat isn’t like that. He’s tied to the job at hand, and that job is to score runs.” Gavaskar told Jio Star

“Sometimes he starts watchfully and then opens up; sometimes he attacks early and then spreads the field. He’s not governed by expectations of how he should play. He plays according to the situation. That temperament is the key,” Gavaskar said.

Gavaskar also shed light on the Men in Blue's loss. He felt India’s problems began with a poor start throughout the series. "Once New Zealand crossed 300, it was always going to be difficult. If the target had been around 290, it might have been possible. But India kept losing early wickets, including KL Rahul, who was in good form.

"Unless Virat got substantial support, it was always going to be tough, and he got very little of it. As they say, well begun is half done. India never began well, and that’s one of the main reasons they couldn’t chase these scores,” he added.

Praising allrounder Harshit Rana for his late contribution, Gavaskar said the youngster showed clarity in his role. "He batted exactly like a lower-order batter should, without worry and without expectations. He knew his job was to swing the bat. If it came off, great. If not, no worries," he said.

He also highlighted the learning opportunity for young players batting alongside a legend like Kohli. "To bat with someone like Virat Kohli is a privilege. When such players talk to you at the end of an over and say, ‘keep going’ or ‘good shot’, those are memories you carry for life," Gavaskar said.

Former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull lauded the visitors for their composure and depth, calling the series win a reflection of New Zealand’s strong development system.

"This is a special performance. Players like Jayden Lennox and Kristian Clarke came in on their first tour and stood tall in tough conditions. It shows how strong New Zealand’s pathway system is. To lose seven ODI series in a row in India shows how hard it is to win here. These players have managed to do what no one else has. It’s a brilliant achievement," he added.