Kohli, Pant and Gaikwad Visit MS Dhoni’s Ranchi Home Before South Africa ODI Series

A day before the ODI series against South Africa, a few Indian players made an unplanned visit to MS Dhoni’s home in Ranchi.

Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Ruturaj Gaikwad were the first to reach.

What looked like a simple visit soon became a major highlight before Sunday’s match at the JSCA Stadium.

Kohli and Dhoni Reunion Goes Viral

Photos of Kohli meeting Dhoni at the gate spread quickly online.

Fans loved seeing the two together again.

Their long on-field partnership made the reunion even more special.

A short video of Dhoni driving Kohli around Ranchi also went viral.

People standing by the road recorded them as they passed by.

Pant and Gaikwad Join the Visit

Pant and Gaikwad also visited Dhoni’s home.

Pant often talks about Dhoni’s guidance in his career.

Gaikwad, who plays under Dhoni in the IPL, looked relaxed and familiar.

Such visits have become common whenever India plays in Ranchi.

Team Changes and New Energy

The meeting came during a phase of change for the Indian team.

KL Rahul is now leading the ODI squad.

Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer are missing the series.

India wants to bounce back after a tough Test series.

Kohli’s return to ODIs gives the batting lineup confidence.

His short visit to Ranchi added a feeling of unity in the squad.

Fans Gather Outside Dhoni’s House

The players arrived early in the week.

The visit was a short break from their training routine.

By afternoon, many fans gathered outside Dhoni’s home.

They cheered as players entered and exited the house.

The atmosphere felt nostalgic and festive.