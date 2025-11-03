Kuldeep Yadav Released from India T20I Team, Joins India A for South Africa Series

The Indian cricket team has released Kuldeep Yadav from the ongoing T20I series in Australia.

He will now join the India A team to play against South Africa A in Bengaluru.

The second four-day match of the India A series will begin on November 6, 2025.

The team management took this decision so that Kuldeep can get red-ball practice before the upcoming Test series against South Africa.

India’s Squad for the 4th and 5th T20I

Suryakumar Yadav (C)

Abhishek Sharma

Shubman Gill (VC)

Tilak Varma

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Shivam Dube

Axar Patel

Jitesh Sharma (WK)

Varun Chakaravarthy

Jasprit Bumrah

Arshdeep Singh

Harshit Rana

Sanju Samson (WK)

Rinku Singh

Washington Sundar