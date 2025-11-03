Live
Kuldeep Yadav Released from India T20I Team, Joins India A for South Africa Series
Highlights
BCCI has released Kuldeep Yadav from the India T20I squad in Australia.
The Indian cricket team has released Kuldeep Yadav from the ongoing T20I series in Australia.
He will now join the India A team to play against South Africa A in Bengaluru.
The second four-day match of the India A series will begin on November 6, 2025.
The team management took this decision so that Kuldeep can get red-ball practice before the upcoming Test series against South Africa.
India’s Squad for the 4th and 5th T20I
Suryakumar Yadav (C)
Abhishek Sharma
Shubman Gill (VC)
Tilak Varma
Nitish Kumar Reddy
Shivam Dube
Axar Patel
Jitesh Sharma (WK)
Varun Chakaravarthy
Jasprit Bumrah
Arshdeep Singh
Harshit Rana
Sanju Samson (WK)
Rinku Singh
Washington Sundar
