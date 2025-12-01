  1. Home
Kuldeep Yadav Takes 4 Wickets as India Beat South Africa in Ranchi ODI

  1 Dec 2025
Kuldeep Yadav opens up on Test comeback: Worked on my rhythm, tried to be aggressive vs Bangladesh
Kuldeep Yadav opens up on Test comeback: Worked on my rhythm, tried to be aggressive vs Bangladesh

Kuldeep Yadav delivered a brilliant spell of 4/68 to help India win the first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi.

Kuldeep Yadav bowled brilliantly against South Africa on Sunday (November 30).

His spell helped India win the first ODI in Ranchi.

He finished with 4 wickets for 68 runs in a high-scoring match.

Important Wickets

Kuldeep first got Tony de Zorzi, who scored 39.

Then he took two wickets in three balls.

He dismissed Marco Jansen and Matthew Breetzke.

Both batters had added a 97-run stand in 68 balls.

Jansen made 70 off 39 balls, and Breetzke scored 72 off 80 balls.

Kuldeep broke the partnership and stopped South Africa’s momentum.

Kuldeep Makes History

This was Kuldeep’s fourth four-wicket haul against South Africa in ODIs.

He had earlier taken four wickets in:

  • Cape Town (2018)
  • Gqerbha/Port Elizabeth (2018)
  • Delhi (2022)

His spell in Ranchi adds another strong performance to his record against the Proteas.

Kuldeep YadavKuldeep Yadav 4 wicketsIndia vs South Africa ODIIND vs SA Ranchi ODIKuldeep Yadav spellIndia vs South Africa highlightsRanchi ODI matchKuldeep Yadav recordIndian cricket newsSouth Africa cricketKuldeep Yadav four-wicket haulIND vs SA 1st ODI 2025
