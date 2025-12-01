Kuldeep Yadav Takes 4 Wickets as India Beat South Africa in Ranchi ODI

Kuldeep Yadav bowled brilliantly against South Africa on Sunday (November 30).

His spell helped India win the first ODI in Ranchi.

He finished with 4 wickets for 68 runs in a high-scoring match.

Important Wickets

Kuldeep first got Tony de Zorzi, who scored 39.

Then he took two wickets in three balls.

He dismissed Marco Jansen and Matthew Breetzke.

Both batters had added a 97-run stand in 68 balls.

Jansen made 70 off 39 balls, and Breetzke scored 72 off 80 balls.

Kuldeep broke the partnership and stopped South Africa’s momentum.

Kuldeep Makes History

This was Kuldeep’s fourth four-wicket haul against South Africa in ODIs.

He had earlier taken four wickets in:

Cape Town (2018)

Gqerbha/Port Elizabeth (2018)

Delhi (2022)

His spell in Ranchi adds another strong performance to his record against the Proteas.