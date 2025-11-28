  1. Home
KVG-1 reigns in 30th Col. C K Nayudu Jr Cricket Tourney

  28 Nov 2025
The 30th Col. C.K. Nayudu Free Entry Day–Night Junior Cricket Tournament 2025, organised by the Sports Coaching Foundation at Masab Tank, Hyderabad, concluded with Kendriya Vidyalaya Golconda No. 1 (KVG-1) made a U-14 clean sweep by emerging champions in both Girls and Boys categories, while also clinching the U-12 Boys title.

A total of 46 teams from government schools, orphan homes and private institutions participated in the much-anticipated annual event honouring India’s cricketing pioneer, Col. C. K. Nayudu.

Sri M. Gopalakrishna, IAS (Retd.), former Director of NMDC and former Chairman of Godavari Fertilisers Ltd., who was the Chief Guest presented prizes to the winners. The event also highlighted the prestigious Col. C. K. Nayudu Award, recently conferred by the BCCI on Sachin Tendulkar, carrying a purse of ₹25 lakh. In the U-14 Girls final, KVG-1 defeated Safdaria Girls High School by 5 wickets while chasing 49, with Kirthi anchoring the innings with an unbeaten 29.

In the U-14 Boys final, KVG-1 overcame Red Hills CC by five wickets chasing a 46-run victory target, led by Junaid’s steady 20 not out. KVG-1 also claimed the U-12 Boys title, posting 45/3 before restricting Future Windows to 35/6 for an 11-run victory. Venkat starred with an unbeaten 25, while Safi top-scored for Future Windows with 19*. The tournament once again showcased young Hyderabad cricketers’ talent and enthusiasm across age groups.

(In 5 matches played) Rahul Singh of Red Hills finished the tournament as the highest run-getter (95 runs), while KVG-1’s Sai Bhageerath topped the bowling charts with 15 wickets.

Col. C.K. Nayudu TournamentJunior CricketKendriya VidyalayaGolconda WinsYouth Sports Development

