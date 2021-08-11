Lionel Messi begins life after Barcelona, joins PSG on two-year deal

Lionel Messi has signed a two-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the French club announced on Wednesday. Messi's deal also has an option of a third year.



Messi is set to start a new chapter in his life after leaving FC Barcelona after 21 years. The Catalans could not afford a new deal for their best player under La Liga's financial fair play rules. The legendary forward landed in Paris on Tuesday and was given an elaborate welcome by the fans, who gathered on roads, especially near the Parc des Princes just to get a glimpse of their new signing.

"The six-time Ballon d'Or winner is justifiably considered a legend of the game and a true inspiration for those of all ages inside and outside football. The signing of Leo reinforces Paris Saint-Germain's aspirations as well as providing the club's loyal fans with not only an exceptionally talented squad, but also moments of incredible football in the coming years," PSG said in an official press release.

VIDEO: 🇫🇷 Dozens of Paris Saint-Germain fans wait outside the Parc des Princes stadium, hoping to catch a glimpse of Argentinian superstar Lionel #Messi. The footballer's father Jorge told Spanish media Tuesday that his son will join #PSG #AFPSports pic.twitter.com/SQYdwW5K0h — AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 10, 2021

Counted among the greatest players of all time, Messi netted a record 672 goals in 778 games for Barcelona, the club he joined as a 13-year-old. The Argentina national clinched 35 trophies with Barcelona and as a reward for his exceptional individual performances, he has also won the prestigious Ballon d'Or award for a record six times.



Messi has become PSG's fourth free-transfer signing this summer after the arrivals of Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, Spain defender Sergio Ramos and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. PSG have also signed Inter Milan's talented right-back Achraf Hakimi.

For the first time in a very long time, Messi won't don the No. 10 shirt, which belongs to Brazilian superstar Neymar at PSG. Messi will wear the No. 30 shirt, the same number that Messi wore when he started his first-team career at Barcelona.



"I am excited to begin a new chapter of my career at Paris Saint-Germain. Everything about the club matches my football ambitions. I know how talented the squad and the coaching staff are here. I am determined to help build something special for the club and the fans, and I am looking forward to stepping out onto the pitch at the Parc des Princes," Messi told PSG's website after signing the contract.

💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/PIsYf74qcp — Goal (@goal) August 10, 2021

The 34-year-old Mess is set to form a lethal front three alongside the two most expensive players of all time – Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.



"I am delighted that Lionel Messi has chosen to join Paris Saint-Germain and we are proud to welcome him and his family to Paris. He has made no secret of his desire to continue competing at the very highest level and winning trophies, and naturally our ambition as a club is to do the same. The addition of Leo to our world class squad continues a very strategic and successful transfer window for the club. Led by our outstanding coach and his staff, I look forward to the team making history together for our fans all around the world," Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Chairman and CEO of Paris Saint-Germain said.