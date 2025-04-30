Man Utd handed major boost as Amad, De Ligt return ahead of Europa League SF

Manchester: Manchester United have received two major boosts ahead of Thursday's Europa League semi-final first leg against Athletic Club. Ruben Amorim's men trained in front of the cameras, as is tradition ahead of a European clash, at Carrington on Wednesday morning and will fly out to Bilbao later in the day.

Amad participated with the group after suffering an ankle injury in February, while Matthijs de Ligt was also present.

De Ligt hasn't featured since the defeat at Nottingham Forest on April 1, missing both legs of the famous quarterfinal victory over Lyon. Amad was also absent for the two games with the French side, as well as the Real Sociedad ties in the previous round.

It remains to be seen whether the returning pair will travel to Spain and be involved for United at San Mames. The club will announce the travelling squad for the flight later on Wednesday.

Amorim could provide further insight when he sits down, alongside Manuel Ugarte, for the pre-match press conference at the Basques’ stadium.

Toby Collyer was seen doing individual training with a coach, before the main 28-man group emerged.

Luke Shaw completed the full 90 minutes at the Vitality Stadium – the first time he had done so for the Reds in over a year. Chido Obi took part in Wednesday’s session but cannot be involved in Bilbao as he is ineligible.

Lisandro Martinez and Joshua Zirkzee are out for the season, while Diogo Dalot missed Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Bournemouth with a calf injury.

Manchester United training squad:

Goalkeepers: Bayindir, Harrison, Heaton, Mee, Onana.

Defenders: Amass, De Ligt, Dorgu, Evans, Fredricson, Kamason, Lindelof, Maguire, Mantato, Mazraoui, Shaw, Yoro.

Midfielders: Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes, Kone, Mainoo, Mount, Ugarte.

Forwards: Amad, Garnacho, Hojlund, Obi.