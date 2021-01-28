Manchester United remain second in Premier League after 2-1 loss to Sheffield United

Manchester United suffered a shocking 1-2 defeat to Sheffield Shield at home in the 2020-21 Premier League on Wednesday.

As the bottom-placed Sheffield picked up only their second win of the season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side was denied the top spot in the table as Manchester United remained second with 40 points. Manchester City are a point clear at the top, but also have a game in hand.

Kean Bryan's flicked header stunned the hosts as the Blades went 1-0 up in the first half and they ensured the scoreline remained the same at half-time. While Anthony Martial had a goal ruled out before Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire netted a 64th-minute equaliser. Sheffield took only 16 minutes to respond after the Red Devils failed to clear and substitute Oliver Burke side-footed that he struck via a deflection off Axel Tuanzebe. It was Sheffield's first win at Old Trafford since December 1973, ending an eight-game losing run in all competitions at Old Trafford.

Before Wednesday's fixture, Manchester United had come from behind to win a league game on seven previous occasions in the ongoing campaign. When Maguire made it 1-1 in the second half, many believed the Red Devils could pull off a winner once again. However, their luck ran out this time.

Manchester United are unbeaten away from home, with the 2-1 loss against Sheffield being their first defeat in 13 matches since their loss to Arsenal in November. They have suffered four home defeats this season – a loss to Arsenal, a thumping defeat to Tottenham, a loss to Crystal Palace in their opening game and their latest 2-1 loss to Sheffield –and that has been a cause for concern for Solskjaer's side.

"It's a long time to wait for a win at Old Trafford and it's a special result and a special performance. I'm not saying an incredible escape is on but I want to show what we are about.

There have not been many moments for us this season. The players are jumping about celebrating and they have every right to. It's been a tough old season but I'll bring them back down to earth tomorrow. It's a great result and I'm delighted for the players because they've been through a lot," Sheffield boss Chris Wilder was quoted by BBC Sport, as saying after his side's memorable win at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Reacting to the loss, Solskjaer said," It wasn't to be. The second goal we conceded is so poor, so sloppy. Easy. We stopped getting out to the ball - three or four bad decisions which are out of character. There will be no big inquest. There have been so many odd results this season but with the world, as it is we have been the most consistent team - it hit us today."

Manchester United will aim to return to winning ways when they take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday before locking horns with Southampton next week in the Premier League.