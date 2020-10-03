Martins signs 2-year deal with ATK Mohun Bagan

New Delhi : Midfielder Glan Martins has joined ATK MohunBagan FC ahead of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season. The 26-year-old from Goa played 14 matches for Churchill Brothers SC during the 2019-20 I-League season and will now increase the competition for places in the centre of the park for the Kolkata giants.

Martins was part of the SESA Football Academy in Goa and signed his first contract with Sporting Club de Goa in 2014. He made his I-League debut against the erstwhile Bharat FC and went on to make 13 appearances for Sporting across two seasons. ATK MohunBagan have built a strong team to challenge for the ISL trophy as well as the AFC Cup.

Martins will look to partner Javi Hernandez in the middle of the park for the Kolkata giants, with the likes of PronayHalder and Michael Regin also available to head coach Antonio Lopez Habas.The ISL, in its seventh edition, will be played behind closed doors at three venues - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda; GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim; and TilakMaidan Stadium, Vasco.