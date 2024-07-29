Melbat and Siechem Madurai Panthers cricket team announce extension of sponsorship agreement

As per the contract terms, Melbat will remain the title sponsor of Siechem Madurai Panthers and its logo will remain on the front of the club's jersey. Melbat also reserves the right to organize raffles for kits autographed by team players and match tickets, as well as conduct fan meetings with Siechem Madurai Panthers players.

“The extension of our sponsorship agreement with the Siechem Madurai Panthers is fully consistent with our strategy to support sports in India. Last time, our partners reached the final part of the Tamil Nadu Premier League, and we hope for good results this season, too,” said a Melbat representative.

“We are pleased to extend the contract with Melbat, our reliable partner. We hope the agreement will help us achieve new successes and help fans get closer to their favorite game,” said a Madurai Panthers spokesperson.

Siechem Madurai Panthers was founded in 2016 in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, and plays in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). In 2018, Siechem Madurai Panthers won the championship title.

Siechem Madurai Panthers is dedicated to providing talented local players an opportunity to showcase their capabilities in a professional league. The club's most gifted athletes get the chance to prove themselves in the Indian Premier League and other major international leagues.