Men's HIL: Group is growing with every session, says Jay Stacy as Kalinga Lancers start with 4-2 win over Ranchi Royals

The Kalinga Lancers began the men's Hockey India League (HIL) 2026 season successfully with a 4-2 win over Ranchi Royals at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai on Monday. Alexander Hendrickx (7’, 28’) and Gursahibjit Singh (16’, 26’) each scored two goals, helping the Kalinga Lancers bounce back from an early deficit, gain control of the match, and earn the first points of the season.

The Lancers adapted well after an early goal, initially trailing 1-2 in the first quarter. They responded by improving their structure and ball circulation. Alexander Hendrickx equalised with a well-executed penalty corner, and Gursahibjit Singh scored two field goals in the second quarter, giving Kalinga Lancers the lead. Later, Hendrickx converted another penalty corner before halftime, extending the lead to two goals.

Kalinga Lancers stayed disciplined in the second half, absorbing pressure and defending strongly to preserve their lead. They prevented several penalty corner chances and maintained control late in the game to secure the victory.

Reflecting on his contribution, double goal scorer Gursahibjit Singh said, “It feels really good that I was able to net 2 goals, and it was a complete team effort. Our focus is to improve match by match and finish well on the podium.”

Speaking about the league environment and team dynamics, he added, “It’s a great learning experience for all of us young players. The team is bonding really well, and we want to keep improving that.”

Speaking about the progress made by the group in terms of coordination and overall structure, head coach Jay Stacy said, “It’s going pretty well. From our camp in Bhubaneswar, the boys started to get to know each other right from the start. Off the pitch, there was good energy from the beginning. On the pitch, there was some early miscommunication, but that has been improving with every session and continued to grow in this match.”

Assessing the performance, he added, “All teams in this league are very strong, with quality foreign and Indian players, so the focus for us is on our structures and discipline within those structures.”

“I think we worked very hard in defence as a team. There is still room to improve, but the effort was strong. Moving forward into attack, we can look to improve our flow at the right times. Our decision-making on when to counterattack and when to build with possession is an area we can continue to refine,” he noted.

Summing up the key takeaways, Stacy said, “Game management is important. When we are leading, we need to avoid unnecessary risks and adapt to the situation. Holding the ball when required and choosing the right moments to attack will be important because most matches are going to be close.”

Kalinga Lancers will face defending champions Shrachi Bengal Tigers in their next fixture on January 8.