Men's HIL: Tamil Nadu Dragons beat SG Pipers in a thrilling encounter via a shoot-out

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Dragons clinched a crucial bonus point after edging past SG Pipers in a shootout, following a pulsating 4-4 draw in a thrilling encounter in the Men’s Hockey India League (HIL), with both sides producing a high-scoring and action-packed contest.

Amit Rohidas (9'), Tom Craig (18'), Paul Philipp Kaufmann (17’), and Selvaraj Kanagaraj (40’) scored a goal each for the Dragons, while Tomas Domene (13', 18'), Ky Willott (38'), and Aditya Lalage (59') netted for the Pipers in the regulation time.

SG Pipers made a proactive start to their Men’s Hockey India League (HIL) clash against Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons, taking early control of possession and moving the ball quickly through the midfield. Their intent resulted in a circle entry within the opening two minutes and a penalty corner soon after, though they were unable to convert.

Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons gradually found their rhythm and began mounting attacks of their own, which paid dividends when they earned a penalty corner that skipper Amit Rohidas (9') converted to give his side the lead. The Dragons appeared to double their advantage a minute later, but the goal was overturned following a successful review by the Pipers.

Undeterred, SG Pipers continued to press in search of an equaliser, and their persistence was rewarded when Tomas Domene (13') found himself perfectly placed inside the circle to fire home and restore parity, as the opening quarter ended 1-1.

The second quarter produced a burst of drama as three goals were scored in the space of just two minutes. Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons were quick to regain the lead when Paul Philipp Kaufmann (17’) finished off a brilliant diving effort. The advantage was short-lived, however, as SG Pipers struck back almost immediately after being awarded a penalty stroke, which Tomas Domene (18’) converted confidently to register his second goal of the night.

The flurry of goals continued as, within seconds, Tom Craig (18’) converted a penalty corner to put the home side back in front once again. SG Pipers continued to apply pressure through high-pressing and launched frequent attacks, but the Dragons held firm defensively to see out an entertaining first half, heading into the break with a 3-2 lead.

Tamil Nadu Dragons began the third quarter on the front foot and came agonisingly close to extending their lead soon after the restart, but were unable to convert. SG Pipers responded by playing on the counter and earned a penalty corner, which Ky Willott (38’) converted to bring his side back on level terms.

The parity was short-lived, however, as the Dragons regained the lead through Selvaraj Kanagaraj (40’), who produced a fine piece of skill inside the circle before deftly deflecting the ball into the net. The Pipers immediately earned another penalty corner in response but failed to make it count, allowing the Dragons to maintain their 4-3 advantage at the end of the third quarter.

SG Pipers went in search of an equaliser in the fourth and final quarter, moving the ball quickly and making frequent circle entries. Their pressure earned them a penalty corner in the 51st minute, but they were unable to make the opportunity count.

The Dragons then looked to swing the momentum back in their favour with sharp attacking moves, but the Pipers’ defence stood firm to avert the danger. With just over two minutes remaining, SG Pipers took a bold call by removing their goalkeeper for an extra outfield player, and the move paid off instantly as Aditya Lalage (59’) struck a superb goal to force the match into a shootout, with regulation time ending in a thrilling 4-4 draw.

In the ensuing shootout, SG Pipers converted four of their five attempts, that too through penalty strokes courtesy of repeated fouls by the Dragons’ goalkeeper Prince Deep Singh. However, the Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons still managed to secure a bonus point as they scored all five of their shots.