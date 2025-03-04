Men’s world no. 2, former world champ set for India Paddle Festival at Mangaluru

Mangaluru: World No. 2 in men’s category Christian Andersen and former world champion Daniel Hasulyo will headline the India Paddle Festival, the country’s only international stand-up paddling event which returns for its second edition from March 7 to 9 at the scenic Sasihithlu Beach.

The powerhouse line-up will also feature world No. 2 Christian Andersen and four-time world champion and defending women’s champion Esperanza Barreras. Leading India's charge will be the formidable Sekar Patchai, reining national champion and 25-time title-holder.

The three-day international event is organised by the Surfing Swami Foundation and Mantra Surf Club and is proudly presented by Incredible India (Ministry of Tourism, Government of India) and Karnataka Tourism.

Sanctioned by the Association of PaddleSurf Professionals (APP) World Tour, the official World Championship Tour for stand-up paddling, the festival will feature elite-level SUP racing, live music performances, and vibrant cultural festivities, making it a grand event for non-motorized water sports in India.

The women's category will see the return of defending champion Esperanza Barreras from Spain, a four-time International Surfing Association (ISA) SUP world champion. She will be joined by South Africa’s rising star Chiara Vorster and Korea’s SUP champion Lim Sujeong, among others in a bid for supremacy on Indian waters.

The men’s category at the India Paddle Festival promises an intense contest, featuring top global athletes like Spain’s Antonio Morillo, who narrowly missed the title last year, and Denmark’s Christian Andersen, the current World No. 2, better known as the "Polar Bear."

Adding to the competition’s depth, Hungary’s former world champion Daniel Hasulyo brings his wealth of experience, while the UK’s Will Keetley prepares to make his mark on the waters of Sasihithlu Beach.

Local favourite and India’s top-ranked stand-up paddler, Sekar Patchai, will spearhead the country's challenge. A 25-time National SUP champion, Patchai is determined to make a mark on his home waters. He will be joined by Manikandan, one of India’s fastest-rising stand-up paddlers, as they take on the international competition. The event will also feature strong contingents from Thailand and Indonesia.

The India Paddle Festival 2025 will feature multiple SUP race formats, including sprint, technical, and distance races, pushing the endurance and agility of the athletes. Over 40 stand-up paddlers will be competing across four different categories - men’s open, women’s open, junior U-16 boys, and girls.

With India’s recent breakthrough in securing its first-ever surfing quota for the Asian Games, the festival marks another milestone in the country’s evolving water sports landscape.