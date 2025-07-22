Mentored by Aditi Chauhan, Warriorz FC set for a grand relaunch in Mumbai Women's League

Mumbai: In what is a big boost to women’s football in Mumbai and Maharashtra, Warriorz FC is set for relaunch as a competitive force in the city's sports ecosystem and are hoping to move up to the national level by qualifying for the Indian Women's League (IWL) 1.

Currently competing in Mumbai’s top-tier league - the MFA Women’s Premier League, the Warriorz FC will be mentored by former India captain and legend Aditi Chauhan. The club finished runners-up in the MFA Women’s Premier League last season.

Previously known as Rudra FC, the team was acquired by Capri Sports and joins the Warriorz clan, as they look to up the ante. First up on the agenda for the Warriorz FC will be to try and claim the coveted MFA Women’s Premier League title, and then eventually earn the right to consistently compete in the Indian Women’s League 1 – the top tier of domestic competition for women’s football in India.

Warriorz FC represents Capri Sports’ first foray into the world of football, wherein the aim is to help elevate the profile of women’s football in Mumbai.

On this journey, the spotlight will be on elite-level player training and development, and access to some of the best coaches and sports science professionals.

Speaking on the occasion, Team Mentor, Aditi Chauhan said, “It is great to see big corporates like Capri Sports investing in women’s football and taking ownership to create a better system for the players. I’m looking forward to sharing my experience and knowledge not just with the players but also the management, wherein we work towards the holistic growth of everyone involved. Not just producing champions but also leaders of tomorrow”

“Warriorz FC represents far more than just a football team for Capri Sports — it is a strategic opportunity to create meaningful, long-term impact on the women’s football ecosystem in India. Driving that change begins at the grassroots, where foundational interventions are most critical. With Aditi Chauhan bringing her invaluable experience and expertise to the project, we believe we have all the right elements in place to build something truly transformative,” said Apurv Gupta, Director – Contact Sports, Capri Sports.

“With Warriorz FC, our vision is to build a club that not only competes at the highest level but also contributes meaningfully to the rise of Indian women’s football. We’re thrilled to welcome Aditi Chauhan on board; her leadership and global experience will be invaluable as we grow this team and this movement,” said Jinisha Sharma, Director - Capri Sports.



