Messi arrives in Delhi for final leg of G.O.A.T India Tour

Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi arrived here on Monday for the final leg of his G.O.A.T India Tour after his flight from Mumbai was delayed considerably due to inclement weather.

Messi, who was in Mumbai for the second day of his three-day whirlwind trip to India, was to land in the national capital around 10:45am but his charter flight was held up due to foggy conditions here.

He landed at the Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport around 2:30pm, and straightaway proceeded to the Leela Palace Hotel where he will have a Meet and Greet session for around an hour with a select group of people.

His final set of engagements includes an appearance at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium for a ticketed event and a photo-shoot programme at Purana Qila before leaving for the airport for the return to Miami, his current base.

The World Cup winner regaled fans in Mumbai last evening, posing alongside cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and a bevy of Bollywood stars and politicians. Before Mumbai, he also made similar appearances in Hyderabad and Kolkata.

The Kolkata leg was marred by chaotic scenes at the venue as frustrated fans ripped apart seats and stormed the Salt Lake Stadium pitch after failing to catch a glimpse of the superstar, who was surrounded by politicians and officials.