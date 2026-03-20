Messi scores 900th goal but Miami ousted

Tennessee: Argentine football great Lionel Messi became only the second player in history to score 900 goals in top-level play when he scored in Inter Miami’s Concacaf Champions Cup match against Nashville SC.

Messi scored in the seventh-minute, marking his 900th goal overall in his professional career at Geodis Park in the Concacaf Champions Cup last-16 second-leg tie against Nashville. Moreover, the Argentine scored his eighth Concacaf Champions Cup goal and now has 10 direct goal contributions for Inter Miami CF (8 goals, 2 assists). Since his debut in the competition, only Angel Sepúlveda (11) has more goal involvements. The Miami captain joined long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo in an illustrious group. Ronaldo, 41, reached 900 goals after scoring for Portugal against Croatia in September 2024.

Messi and Ronaldo, who have won the Ballon d’Or a combined 13 times, are the only players in the history of the men’s game to reach the 900-goal landmark.

The 38-year-old Argentine striker has also scored a plethora of goals for FC Barcelona, Paris St‑Germain and Argentina during a glittering career in which he has won the Ballon d’Or eight times. In 2012, he set the record for the most goals in a calendar year (91), with 79 for Barcelona and 12 with Argentina. He is also the fastest player to score 100 Champions League goals in just 123 outings.

Despite Messi’s historic goal, Inter Miami bowed out of the Concacaf Champions Cup as the aggregate finished tied 1-1, but Nashville advanced on the away goals rule. With a goalless draw in the first leg, Nashville SC came in with a slight advantage if it could score an away goal.

Messi broke the deadlock in the seventh minute, sending a left-footed shot past Brian Schwake to place Inter Miami up 1-nil on aggregate. The visitors obtained the equaliser in the 74th minute through the boots of Cristian Espinoza, who struck off a half-volley in the box to score the goal that decided the series. Espinoza was named the Superior Player of the Match for his performance.

Nashville SC advanced to the quarterfinals, setting a new best for the club in the Concacaf Champions Cup. The MLS club awaits the winner of the Club America and Philadelphia Union series.